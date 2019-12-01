Charity Works: CFDA Grants $500k to NY-Based Non-Profits + More News

Dec. 1, 2019: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is doanting $500,000 to eight community organization based in New York, in partnership with the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam Fund. Grants of $70,000 each were given to: Audre Lorde Project, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Gay Men’s Health Crisis and Hetrick-Martin Institute. HEAT Program at SUNY, Anti-Violence Project and Ali Forney Center received $50,000 each. The organizations were chosen based on their commitment to helping queer people of color, including members of the community impacted by HIV/AIDS. “With the help of the American fashion community, the CFDA has been able to raise significant funds to fight HIV/AIDS since the inaugural 7th on Sale event with Vogue magazine in 1990,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, in a release. “We are so grateful for our partnership with MAC Cosmetics and their longstanding work in our shared mission.”

