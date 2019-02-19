Vans Fires Store Employee for Allegedly Cursing at MAGA Hat-Wearing Teen

A Vans retail employee in Overland Park, Kan., has been fired after he allegedly cursed at a 14-year-old customer wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat (popularized by President Donald Trump).

The teen boy was shopping with his family when the unnamed store employee muttered “F**ck you” to him. The encounter was caught on camera and uploaded to social media on Feb. 17. The child’s mother can be seen on video swiftly responding to the employee with, “He did nothing to you. What did you say to my son? To my 14-year-old son?”

The employee then said, “I’m sure he’s heard it before.” The outraged woman asks to speak to the store’s manager. “My son walked into this store. That gentleman cursed and told him, ‘Take off your hat.’ [My son] said nothing to him, [and] then he said, ‘F you’ to my son. My son said nothing to him, did nothing,” she is heard telling the manager before the video — which has now been viewed thousands of times online — ends.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. A Vans store employee at Oak Park Mall, Kansas told a 14-year-old "f*ck you" for wearing a MAGA hat. Let's get him fired. pic.twitter.com/PNkPqAxBci — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2019

Vans’ parent firm, VF Corp., issued a statement to FN denouncing the behavior of the employee, who has since been terminated: “Our primary focus is to provide the best customer service experience. The actions and comments from one employee in our Oak Park location are in contrast with our company’s values and belief in personal expression.”

Want more?

Kanye West’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Blasted by Swizz Beatz, Lana Del Rey and Chris Evans

Kanye West Will Appear on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, Reveals Why He Loves Trump’s MAGA Hat

Joy Villa Wears a Pro-Trump Look to the Grammy Awards