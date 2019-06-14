Teacher Gives His 5th Grade Student the Shoes Off His Feet to Walk Across Graduation Stage

Elementary school teacher Vohn Lewis has won praise from his students, faculty and social media after he gave his 5th grade student, whose footwear unexpectedly split at the soles, the shoes off his own feet to walk across the stage at his graduation ceremony.

The heartwarming moment was shared Wednesday on Facebook with photos that showed Lewis, a substitute teacher at George Mason Elementary School in Richmond, Va., turn the situation around after he realized that he and his student both wore a size 10.

“The boy wore around the same size that I do so, without thinking, I offered my shoes so that he could not only walk across the stage but enjoy the festivities afterwards,” Lewis told FN. “The student seemed to be in shock that I did that for him with no hesitation. I didn’t want to see any kid not be able to enjoy their graduation if there was something I could do.”

Lewis’ actions have been recognized by the school, which said that although he hasn’t been working at George Mason for long, he has already had an impact on the children.

Another teacher at the school, Bradley Kopelove, posted the images on Facebook and called Lewis a “role model” for the youngsters.

“Mr. Lewis gave the shoes off his feet to help a student who’s shoe broke right before 5th grade graduation! #thisiswhatarealmanlookslike #integrity #rolemodel made my day!” Kopelove wrote. “Thank you for looking out for our boys and creating a positive moment during a potentially terrible one for our student.”

Lewis added that his goal as an educator is to inspire his students. “Those who know me know that I am extremely passionate about being there for young men of all walks of life,” he explained. “I believe children are more valuable than money, and that’s something I let them know every opportunity I get.”

Want more?

What You Need to Know About Toms’ Teacher Discount

This Footwear Brand Surprises Teachers With 100 Pairs of Shoes for Teacher Appreciation Week

Students Surprise Teacher With Dream Jordan Sneakers for Sendoff Gift