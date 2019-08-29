How UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Shutting Down the Government

Protests against the proroguing of Parliament in advance of a no-deal Brexit.

Last night and this morning saw escalating demonstrations across Great Britain protesting against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament to facilitate a potential no-deal Brexit.

The suspension is set to commence 10 September and run until the Queen’s Speech on 14 October.

This is a normal action for a new government, prior to aforementioned speech which details said government’s plans for the ensuing year.

The request, for the suspension, granted yesterday, is officially made by the Prime Minister to the Queen. It is generally viewed as a formality and never subject to a vote.

Protests against the proroguing of Parliament in advance of a no-deal Brexit CREDIT: Shutterstock

So why do people care so much?

It’s all in the timing. Suspensions generally run from a few days to a couple of weeks but this one would be 23 days long.

Basically this means that MPs are unlikely to have the time to vote through a law that would prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October.

It would also prevent MPs to hold a vote of no confidence in the government.

While perfectly legal, many are dubbing the manoeuvre ‘undemocratic’ in the current circumstances. A petition to block the suspension has already been signed by over 1.3 million people while various legal challenges are currently being set underway.

