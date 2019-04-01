Rihanna, LeBron James & More Celebs React to Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Sunday at the age of 33.

The world is mourning the death of Los Angeles-based rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside of the clothing store he owned in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The Grammy-nominated “Victory Lap” rapper — whose real name was Ermias Asghedom — is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren London, and two children, Emani and Kross. According to law enforcement, two other victims were also involved in the tragic shooting outside the Marathon Clothing Company.

Last month, the 33-year-old musician had signed a deal with sportswear giant Puma.

Since the news broke, a number of Hussle’s famous peers have taken to social media to express their grief over the tragedy.

NBA star LeBron James took to Instagram last night, writing, “Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!”

Meanwhile, pop icon-slash-beauty mogul Rihanna shared a series of photos of the rapper along with the caption, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿 I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Fellow rapper Drake commented: “My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.”

Other musicians including recent FN cover star Meek Mill as well as major athletes like Stephen Curry also responded to Hussle’s untimely death.

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019