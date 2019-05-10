Kardashian Kids Sport Favorite Shoe Brands for Appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Kourtney Kardashian (center), daughter Penelope Disick (L) and niece North West are spotted in New York.

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate is officially in labor with her fourth child, a son, it was revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday.

Kourtney Kardashian made a surprise appearance during Kris Jenner’s Mother’s Day sit-down with the talk show host yesterday, and she was joined by six of the famous momager’s grandchildren — Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint and Chicago.

DeGeneres set up the announcement by telling Jenner, “Kim was supposed to be here.” Kourtney then went on to reveal, “My mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital.”

A totally surprised Kris quipped: “No! What are we doing here?! C’mon, Ellen.”

As for the kids’ looks: Kourtney’s 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, wore a red Gucci logo dress with cowboy boots, while her cousin North, 5, rocked a purple dress with iridescent Dr. Martens. Chicago, 1, wore Dr. Martens boots as well, while her older brother, Saint, 3, donned Yeezys. Kourtney’s sons, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, wore Nikes.

It’s no surprise that the children would be wearing these shoes. North has worn the same shimmery Docs on a number of occasions, and it’s known that Penelope has an affinity for Western boots. Penelope has also been spotted in the same Gucci dress.

This comes less than a week after Kim Kardashian attended the 2019 Met Gala on Monday wearing Mugler with husband Kanye West. On the same day, rumors were swirling that her surrogate had gone into labor, but the KKW Beauty mogul took to Twitter to shut them down.

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” she tweeted prior to the Met Gala.”It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala in NYC on May 6. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

