Jaden Smith Stars as Young Kanye West in New Showtime TV Series

Jaden Smith will soon play Kanye West on the small screen.

According to Deadline, West himself is behind the project. “Showtime has put in development ‘Omniverse,’ a limited half-hour anthology series from Kanye West, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Westbrook Studios and writer Lee Sung Jin (Undone), with Jaden Smith attached to star and executive produce.”

“Omniverse” will see Smith, 20, play a young version of the rapper and Yeezy designer. The first season will “explore the Ego through an alternate reality.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West,” said Lee, who is writing the script.

Lee said, ” ‘Omniverse’ is not set in our world nor [is it] about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half-hour narrative.”

The show will mark the 41-year-old entertainer’s first foray into the world of TV outside of brief appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Both Smith and West made major waves with their performances at Coachella last month.

