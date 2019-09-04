Sign up for our newsletter today!

Charity Works: Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Selling Shoes From Her Closet for Charity + More News

By Samantha Peters
Alex Morgan arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, in Hermosa Beach, Calif2019 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals, Hermosa Beach, USA - 11 Aug 2019
Alex Morgan arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11, 2019.
Sept. 4, 2019: U.S. Women’s National Soccer League star Alex Morgan has teamed up with online resale marketplace Poshmark to put her closet on sale for charity. The collection includes 40 items from the soccer star’s wardrobe, including clothing, shoes and accessories from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Nike, Off-White, Stuart Weitzman and more. Prices range between $21 and $2,000, with all proceeds from sales being donated to two animal welfare organizations: The Animal League – Central Florida Humane Society and The HIT Living Foundation.

