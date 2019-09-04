Charity Works: Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Selling Shoes From Her Closet for Charity + More News

Please send tips on footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes to ccarballo@footwearnews.com.

Sept. 4, 2019: U.S. Women’s National Soccer League star Alex Morgan has teamed up with online resale marketplace Poshmark to put her closet on sale for charity. The collection includes 40 items from the soccer star’s wardrobe, including clothing, shoes and accessories from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Nike, Off-White, Stuart Weitzman and more. Prices range between $21 and $2,000, with all proceeds from sales being donated to two animal welfare organizations: The Animal League – Central Florida Humane Society and The HIT Living Foundation.

Want more? See how other brands and retailers are giving back.

Charity Works: Mephisto Co-Sponsors Anti-Bullying Concert + More News

Charity Works: July 2019