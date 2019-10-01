Charity Works: Toms Honored as ‘Best for Community’ Business + More News

Please send tips on footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes to ccarballo@footwearnews.com.

Oct. 1, 2019: Toms has been honored with B Corp’s 2019 Best for Community Award for its partnerships with artists and activists on social change — some of which includes work against gun violence, homeless LGBTQ youths and more.

The brand earned status last year as a Certified B Corporation, a designation for businesses that “meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.” The B Corps organization is dedicated to redefining success in businesses through inclusivity and balancing profit and purpose. Toms joins brands such as Patagonia, All Birds and Eileen Fisher among the certified businesses. Toms celebrated the kudos with an event at its Marina del Rey headquarters supporting The People Concern, a charity that aims to provide housing and improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable people.

