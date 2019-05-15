Men Are Marching in Heels to End Violence Against Women + More Charitable Events

Please send tips on footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable events to ccarballo@footwearnews.com.

May 15: Bearpaw continues to take strides in its community. The Citrus Heights, Calif.-based label will participate as a sponsor for the Weave foundation’s Walk a Mile fundraiser, which sees men running in heels for the cause, in nearby Sacramento on May 19 at 11:30 a.m. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness on violence against women as well as providing support services for victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse. John Pierce, president of Bearpaw, said he’s “excited” to join the effort for the third year in a row. “In addition to providing quality footwear to our consumers, it is Bearpaw’s mission to continue to grow our community outreach and charitable initiatives,” he said. For additional information regarding the event, please visit Weaveinc.org/node/1899.

May 15: Adidas Skateboarding is kicking off its annual event series in collaboration with The Harold Hunter Foundation, which honors the late athlete with programs open to the public that include games, contests, speaking panels and skateboarding activities. The 13th annual program runs from May 30 through June 2 in New York. “New York is an extremely important city for skateboarding, and Adidas is committed to helping serve the community,” said Cullen Poythress, senior communications manager. Hunter was a skateboarding star who died in 2006, and the foundation is an organization that provides support for New York City skateboarders as well as other services. A full schedule of events will be available on Adidas.com.

May 15: Footwear brand Ccilu celebrated its second year in donating shoes to 100 teachers in the Los Angeles area. The ceremony took place May 14 at Hancock Park Elementary School. “We have expanded to two schools this year, and hope to make it more of a national event in the future. We want to honor what teachers do each day by helping them do it in comfort and style,” Ccilu founder and CEO Wilson Hsu said in a statement.