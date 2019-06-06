Charity Works: Vivobarefoot Teams Up on Collection That Helps Create Jobs in Ethiopia + More News

Please send tips on footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes to ccarballo@footwearnews.com.

June 6: has collaborated with female mutilation activist Waris Dirie, a Somali supermodel, and her charity, the Desert Flower Foundation, on a sustainable footwear collection for the brand’s Soul of Africa line. The new range, which launched today, is hand-stitched in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at a production facility that provides 100 sustainable jobs for local people; sourcing includes canvas material from the Village Industry, a local textile and garment producer; cotton yards come from local women’s cooperatives.

June 6: Shoe Station will host its second annual United Way Day Fundraiser on Saturday, June 8, at the chain’s 21 locations across the U.S. The family-owned retailer is donating $1 for every pair of shoes sold with no cap on the donation amount. The funds will benefit the United Way’s chapters in Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. The United Way is dedicated to supporting the health, education and financial stability people in need.