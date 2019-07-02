Charity Works: Toms Kicks Off One-Man Show Tour Supporting Gun Violence Reform in Swing States

Please send tips on footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes to ccarballo@footwearnews.com.

July 2: Toms will host the launch of a one-man show by gun violence prevention activist Manuel Oliver as part of its End Gun Violence Together initiative. “GUAC: My Son, My Hero” is a social justice first-person theatrical piece that tells the true story of Oliver’s experience following the death of his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, who was one of the 17 victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., last year. Oliver and his wife Patricia founded the non-profit organization “Change the Ref” after the tragedy to raise awareness about gun violence and advocate for reform. The play debuts on July 11 at Toms’ headquarters in Playa Del Rey, Calif., with a fundraiser to kick off a tour in key electoral swing states leading up to the 2020 election. In November last year, Toms announced a $5 million investment to combat gun violence in America by partnering with non-profits working to end the epidemic.



