Charity Works: Wolverine Reveals Date for Popular United Way Warehouse Sale + More News

Aug. 2, 2019: Bargain-hunters get ready. On Aug. 24, Wolverine Worldwide will host its 10th annual United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale to benefit the Heart of West Michigan United Way. The event, held in a warehouse adjacent to the company’s Rockford, Mich., headquarters, will offer deep discounts — up to 70% off — on shoes and apparel from its 10 brands, including Merrell, Saucony, Keds, Wolverine and Stride Rite. In previous years, the sale has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the United Way, and is the chapter’s single-biggest fundraiser. Doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The scene at a previous United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale, organized by Wolverine Worldwide. CREDIT: Wolverine Worldwide

