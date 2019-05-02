Woman With World’s Largest Feet Struggled to Find Size 15.5 Wedding Shoes

Julie Felton, who wears a men's size 15.5 shoe, has the largest feet in the world for a woman, according to Guinness World Records.

Julie Felton of Ellesmere, Shropshire, in the U.K. holds the Guinness World Records title for the female with the world’s largest feet.

She said it’s been nearly “impossible” to find shoes that fit her feet, a whopping 15.5 men’s (U.S.); they both measure over 1 foot. Not only is it difficult to find shoes for her size, it’s just as challenging to get a stylish pair. But for her wedding last month, her significant other, Steve, wanted to see his bride walk down the aisle with confidence.

Few options were available, so he connected with a British shoe company called Rainbow Club, which offered to make Felton a pair of custom shoes for the ceremony held on April 20. Rainbow Club designed an ivory satin Mary Jane-style flat featuring crystal embellishments at the toe. She called them “the most beautiful pair of shoes” she’s ever had.

Felton stands at 6-foot-5 and has always had bigger feet than her peers. In fact, her first shoes were an infant’s size 6 as opposed to the average size 2. At 16 years old, she said her feet were a size 11.

Felton hopes that the press surrounding her feet “brings attention to shoemakers that average sizes are getting bigger.” “It would be really nice one day to walk into a shoe shop and just pick a pair off the shelf and try them on,” she said, adding that the last time she was able to do so was as a child.

