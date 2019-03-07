News Anchor Wears Mismatched Shoes to Work — And Nobody Told Him

Canadian television and radio journalist Adrian Harewood made a little mistake while getting dressed this week. The CBC Ottawa News anchor wore mismatched shoes to work Tuesday and he took to Twitter to share his blunder with his followers.

Harewood posted a snap of his feet sporting two different tannish-brown shoes with blue striped socks and gray trousers. On one foot, he wore a slightly darker lace-up brogue style and on the other, he donned a slip-on coming in a lighter shade.

Clearly I can’t trust my @CBCOttawa newsroom colleagues. Unbeknownst to me I walked around the office all day wearing this “pair” of shoes. Only noticed it at day’s end. No one said a word. Ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/CZ2MIb3wi7 — Adrian Harewood (@CBCAdrianH) March 6, 2019

“Clearly I can’t trust my @CBCOttawa newsroom colleagues. Unbeknownst to me I walked around the office all day wearing this “pair” of shoes. Only noticed it at day’s end. No one said a word. Ridiculous..,” he Tweeted.

Harewood then proceeded to call out one of his colleagues specifically for not telling him about his mistake. “I’m supposed to be a serious person. In fact, today I did a few serious things. I interviewed the respected host of @PnPCBC my colleague @VassyKapelos in her august studio talking about serious issues, issues of national significance…looking like a clown. She said nary a word!!”

I’m supposed to be a serious person. In fact, today I did a few serious things. I interviewed the respected host of @PnPCBC my colleague @VassyKapelos in her august studio talking about serious issues, issues of national significance…looking like a clown. She said nary a word!! — Adrian Harewood (@CBCAdrianH) March 6, 2019

Kapelos replied, “I didn’t even notice!!!!!” Meanwhile, another user wrote “I don’t understand how this happens to people; and I do weird things for sure. Just…didn’t each foot feel really different?” Harewood responded: “Now you ask me…yes they did. But I didn’ look down.”

I didn’t even notice!!!!! — Vassy Kapelos (@VassyKapelos) March 6, 2019

