The Man With the World’s Largest Feet Has a Shoe Size That’ll Blow Your Mind

Ever wondered who holds the record for world’s largest feet — and what size shoes that person sports? As it turns out, Guinness World Records keeps track of this stat. Here’s all you need to about the record.

The Man With the Record

The current record for the world’s largest feet is held by 22-year-old Jeison Orlando Rodríguez Hernández of Venezula. Hernández, an avid basketball player, says he’s had trouble finding shoes that fit since childhood.

Jeison Orlando Rodríguez Hernández getting fitted with a new pair of shoes. CREDIT: Guinness World Records

“Finding shoes in my size was never easy. I already struggled to find my size when I was 16 years old. Guinness World Records made me appreciate myself more, especially the value of the size of my feet,” he said. “Today I’m proud to have the biggest feet on earth.”

His Foot Measurements

Hernández’ feet measure in at 40.55 cm (1.33 ft) and 40.47 cm (1.32 ft), which puts him at a whopping U.S. size 26. Sultan Kösen, who is the tallest man in the world standing at 8 foot 3, has feet that are only slightly smaller than Hernández’s.

How He Hets His Shoes

There’s no marketplace that offers size 26 footwear for regular retail sale — most brands offer up to about a 13 or 14 — so it’s not easy for Hernández when he needs a new pair of shoes. Georg Wessel, a German custom shoemaker, has helped outfit Hernández with shoes, as well as Kösen and other Guinness World Record holders.

The Largest Feet Ever

While Hernández holds the record for largest feet among the living, the record for the biggest feet ever goes to Robert Wadlow, who wore a size 37AA shoe (his feet measured at 18.5 inches each). The American-born Wadlow was 8 foot 11 and lived from 1918 to 1940.

Robert Wadlow sweeps with two members of the Doll family while on tour with the Ringling Brothers/Barnum & Bailey Circus, 1938. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Health Problems Associated With Large Feet

While larger-than-average feet can make shoe shopping a nuisance, they also may be indicative of broader health problems. Oversized feet and hands are among the symptoms associated with acromegaly, a hormonal disorder that occurs when the pituitary gland makes excess growth hormone.

Average Foot Size

A 2014 report from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons showed that the worldwide average shoe size for men is between 9 and 12; the American average male’s shoe size is 10.5.

Shoe Sizes Over Time

While Walton still holds the record for largest feet ever, shoe sizes have actually increased on average over the years. The National Shoe Retailers Association, which tracks shoe size of both men and women, reports that the average shoe size has grown by one size over the past three decades.

