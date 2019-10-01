Will Smith Releases ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’-Inspired Collection

Will Smith is throwing it back to his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” days with his latest merch drop.

The 51-year-old actor today released a collection, titled Bel-Air Athletics, through Westbrook Inc., his holding company with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Bel-Air Athletics range is the second limited-edition collection dropped by Smith this year. The four-time Grammy Award winner aims to fuse together his ’90s style with present-day fashion through the offerings — and to capture the spirit of his “Fresh Prince” character.

A basketball inspired by Will Smith’s character’s uniform on “Fresh Prince.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The line features 26 items, with unisex apparel and accessories as well as two women’s pieces and three youth-sized items.

The collection includes athletic-wear inspired by Smith’s character’s outfits on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” with track suits, T-shirts, crew socks and hoodies among the offerings. Standouts include shirts and caps with basketball player caricatures of the star and a tie-dye T-shirt with a throwback photo of him. To prevent waste, all pieces are either limited-edition or made to order.

Socks from Will Smith’s Bel-Air collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

All items are available to shop on Shop.willsmith.com beginning today. Prices begin at $6 for an air freshener and go up to $200 for a gym bag. Everything other than the bag is priced under $100 — socks are $15 and a track jacket is $95. Pieces will only be offered through Oct. 14.

The track jacket inspired by Will Smith’s character’s uniform. CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

Jaden Smith Sports His Favorite New Balance ‘Dad’ Shoes While Posing With A$AP Rocky

Will Smith Parodies Son Jaden’s ‘Icon’ Music Video in Slippers

Jaden Smith Shows Off Neon Pink Hair, Diamond Grill Mouthpiece and Bright Yellow Sneakers at Levi’s 501 Day