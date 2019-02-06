Ugg and Bape Collaborate — and This Rapper is Showcasing the Limited-Edition Line

Ugg is embarking on yet another collaboration, this time with Tokyo-based streetwear brand Bape, and the two have tapped a longtime Ugg fan, Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne for the global campaign.

Lil Wayne will showcase the limited-edition collection of men’s footwear, apparel and cold-weather accessories before a Miami backdrop.

In December, Lil Wayne was spotted in a pair of over-the-top Y/Project x Ugg boots at a performance in Detroit.

“Partnering with an iconic streetwear brand like Bape allowed us to show Ugg men’s in a fresh new way and environment,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle for Ugg parent company Deckers Brands. “Bape took its world-renowned print and applied it to several of our top-performing men’s silhouettes, creating a style-ready capsule.”

Ugg x Bape clog. CREDIT: Ugg

The Ugg x Bape spring/summer collaboration, featuring Bape’s signature camouflage print, includes three distinctive Ugg styles — Classic Mini, Neumel and Tasman — plus the sheepskin Mouton coat and a pair of cozy mittens. All are detailed in Ugg’s classic chestnut colorway.

The campaign was shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Neil Favila at an exclusive residence in Miami and produced by agency Go Atticus. Campaign looks were curated by Lil Wayne’s personal wardrobe stylish, Marisa Flores.

Ugg x Bape boot. CREDIT: Ugg

The capsule collection will be available for sale at the end of February at select Bape store locations worldwide, including New York and Los Angeles. Two additional styles will be added in April and include a sheepskin slide and sneaker.

