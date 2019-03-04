Supreme and Timberland Keep It Classy With These 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoes

The Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe comes in two styles.

Supreme and Timberland are back at it again with a new take on the 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe since its release in 2016.

The duo has a history of teaming up together in the past. Notable collabs include a fresh take on Timberland’s 6-inch boot, the Field Boot, the Chukka Boot and more. Some insiders are surprised that the two brands decided on a low silhouette shoe this season, but the sturdy lug-sole shoe is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring.

The 2019 collection features a black and leopard shoe.

The leopard print Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Sole. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Supreme.

The shoes feature hand-sewn calf hair uppers and leather laces with a 360-degree lacing system to ensure a comfortable fit. The insoles are a bright-red leather, giving a nod to Supreme’s signature red logo.

The shoe also has the classic sturdy rubber lug outsole, an embroidered Timberland logo, gold-colored hardware and a metal Supreme deubré on the side.

The black Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Supreme. The two styles are more formal than past releases from Supreme and Timberland. Nonetheless, the latest version of the 3-Eyed Lug Shoes is a classy retake on both brands’ style.