Supreme and Timberland Keep It Classy With These 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoes

By Madeleine Crenshaw
SupremexTimberland 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe, calf hair, leopard, black, boat shoes.
The Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe comes in two styles.
CREDIT: Photo of courtesy of Supreme.

Supreme and Timberland are back at it again with a new take on the 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe since its release in 2016.

The duo has a history of teaming up together in the past. Notable collabs include a fresh take on Timberland’s 6-inch boot, the Field Boot, the Chukka Boot and more. Some insiders are surprised that the two brands decided on a low silhouette shoe this season, but the sturdy lug-sole shoe is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring.

The 2019 collection features a black and leopard shoe.

SupremexTimberland, 3-Eyed Classic Lug Sole, shoe, leopard print, boat shoe, calf hair
The leopard print Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Sole.
CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Supreme.

The shoes feature hand-sewn calf hair uppers and leather laces with a 360-degree lacing system to ensure a comfortable fit. The insoles are a bright-red leather, giving a nod to Supreme’s signature red logo.

The shoe also has the classic sturdy rubber lug outsole, an embroidered Timberland logo, gold-colored hardware and a metal Supreme deubré on the side.

SupremexTimberland, 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe, black, boat shoe, calf hair
The black Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eyed Classic Lug Shoe.
CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Supreme.

The two styles are more formal than past releases from Supreme and Timberland. Nonetheless, the latest version of the 3-Eyed Lug Shoes is a classy retake on both brands’ style.

The Supreme x Timberland 2019 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe will be available online and at N.Y., L.A., London and Paris stores on March 7. The shoes will release in Japan on March 9.

