Migos Rapper Quavo Takes Festival Style to New Levels in a 200-Piece Boohoo Man Collection

Men hoping to mimic Migos’ distinctive style have reason to cheer. Quavo, who makes up one-third of the popular rap group, has a new collection for spring with Boohoo Man.

The collection features more than 200 items, with apparel and accessories. On the apparel end, the rapper’s eccentric style is captured in tie-dye denim, bright velour two-pieces and ’90s-inspired rock tees. The items are designed with festival season in mind, perfect for wearing to events like Coachella or Governor’s Ball.

Quavo CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo Man

Accessories also show off Migos’ distinctive flair, with items ranging from see-through body bags and bucket hats to mesh utility vests and fanny packs. As for footwear, summery sandal slides are among the offerings.

While Boohoo Man’s partnership with Quavo is new, the brand has worked with other entertainers and influencers in the past, including Tyga, French Montana and Rae Sremmurd.

“We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo,” Boohoo Man CEO Samir Kamani said in a statement. “Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the Boohoo Man family. 2019 is going to be a huge year for our brand, and this collaboration is only the beginning.”

Quavo CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo Man

The collection will be available to purchase beginning on April 11 at Boohooman.com. Prices range between $5-$75.

