This Luxury Car-Maker and Puma Team Up for a Men’s Spring Collection

Puma is putting consumers in the driver’s seat this spring.

The athletic brand has announced a long-term partnership with luxury car-maker Porsche for a line of high-end men’s sportswear, footwear and accessories set to launch in March. The collaboration blends Porsche Design’s functional design approach with the athletic brand’s performance technologies.

The Porsche Design Performance Collection incorporates Puma’s advanced cushioning systems, seam-sealing knits, lightweight fabrics and ergonomic expertise.

According to Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Puma, “We are really excited to start working with such a renowned partner like Porsche Design. Their active lifestyle heritage fits perfectly with our ambition to bring the track to the street and merge sport innovation with lifestyle products. With our long legacy in motorsport, we will be working with Porsche Design to innovate footwear and apparel styles of high quality and technical engineering.”

Added Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group, “With Puma, we’ve found a strong partner, sharing the same values related to technological innovation, design and top-quality products. We’re very excited to kick off this partnership and lift the Porsche Design Performance Collection to new heights over the following years. The spring ’19 season of the new Porsche Design Performance Collection is just the starting point of this valued partnership.”

The collection rounds out Porsche’s current product offering, which goes beyond cars to encompass timepieces, eyewear, luggage, electronics and a concise shoe assortment that includes a penny moc and athletic styles. It will be sold online at Puma and Porsche, and in Porsche Design stores worldwide in March.

Want more?

Selena Gomez’s First Puma Collection Comes With New Sneakers & a Powerful Message

The Weeknd Serves Up a Cool NYC Look With a Camo Jacket and Puma Sneakers

Cara Delevingne Models Puma’s Empowering Muse Trailblazer Sneaker