Tall Men Land More Jobs Than Short Guys — and Height-Boosting Shoe Lifts Can Help Give You the Advantage

The job interview is the first step in making an impression.

When it comes to seeking employment, it may take more than a degree from a tony university for guys to snag their dream job. It might come down to the long and short of it.

Numerous surveys have revealed that taller men may be more likely to secure a job than their shorter counterparts, even earning more money over their lifetimes.

For those who may be getting the tape measure out about now, in a 2018 report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average height for men in the U.S. over the age of 20, was roughly 5 feet 9 inches.

According to several industry professionals in the job recruitment field, adding an inch or two to one’s stature could give men an advantage in the workplace.

Dale Winston, chairwoman and CEO of New York-based Battalia Winston, an executive search firm, said there is some truth to the theory, but it’s focused on individuals at the bottom of the bell curve. “If we’re talking about a man who is 5 feet 6 inches, 2 inches can make a difference,” said Winston. “If you’re in the middle of the curve, it is irrelevant.”

Doug Levin, owner of JobStars in Chicago, who provides career services including resume writing and career coaching, said one’s height, or lack of, could impact how they handle themselves on an interview. “Height could be something someone has personal insecurities over and could affect their performance,” said Levin.

He stressed that while judging an applicant on height could be considered job discrimination, it could be subconscious by the interviewer. “It is human nature,” he said. “People making decisions are humans and if height is a determining factor in how they feel about someone, it can affect their decision.”

Now, don’t be discouraged if you find yourself vertically challenged since your overall appearance is likely to have more weight than your height when it comes to job hiring and promotions.

Office Team, a staffing service specializing in the temporary placement of skilled office and administrative support professionals, worked with independent research firms for their input on dressing for work.

The majority of professionals and managers polled said clothing choices affect someone’s chances of being promoted. The study also found that workers put through into their fashion decisions, spending an average of 11 minutes a day selecting an outfit for the office.

Men, it seems, take longer choosing work clothes than women, while employees aged 18 to 34 spend the most time deciding what to wear compared to those 35 to 55.

Don’t think coming up short means you will never be a CEO. Help is available from LiftKits, height-increasing insoles that can discreetly add up to two inches to one’s stature.

There’s also Add Height, that can add up to two inches of height with lifts made of memory foam and silicone gel for added comfort.

Want more?

How to Waterproof Leather Shoes, According to a Shoe Repair Expert

5 Fashion Tips to Help Guys Wear the Right Shoes With Their Jeans

Sneakers Are the Most Popular Shoe Style for Men at Work and at Play, According to Specialty Stores