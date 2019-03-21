Virgil Abloh’s New Louis Vuitton Sneakers Will Cost You a Lot of Money

Since Louis Vuitton announced that Virgil Abloh will be joining the team as the men’s artistic director, fans have been patiently waiting for the arrival of new footwear under his helm. Following months of anticipation, the first set of Abloh-designed LV sneakers are finally available for purchase now.

Paying homage to decades of iconic sneaker designs, the latest LV 408 trainer is offered in three distinct versions: low-top, mid-top and high-top. The shoes feature premium calf leather uppers that are accented by eye-catching hues including red, blue and green.

In addition, a separate black and gray colorway is available. Other design details include the signature Louis Vuitton branding handwritten by Abloh himself on the lateral sides. The sneaker first made its debut on the runway as part of the brand’s spring 2019 men’s collection.

According to Abloh, the shoe was crafted in Italy with about six hours of stitching required for each shoe. It took nearly106 components to make the shoes with 20 pieces to make the sole alone.

All three versions of the Abloh-designed LV 408 Trainer are available now on Louis Vuitton’s webstore with retail prices ranging between $1,200 to $1,600.

See Virgil Abloh’s first runway show for Louis Vuitton.

