Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Drama Has Western Boots by the TV Show

Justin Boot Co. has teamed up with Paramount Network for today’s launch of a capsule collection of western boots inspired by the drama series, “Yellowstone.”

The collection takes its design cue from the show’s depiction of life on the shows’ Dutton Ranch, along with its cast of characters that includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton. The series of traditional boots are made in the U.S., and carry the Yellowstone Ranch “Y” brand featured in the show.

“We are excited to partner with Paramount on this collection,” said Tassie Munroe, Justin Boot’s marketing director. “‘Yellowstone’ brings the essence of the true western lifestyle directly to the homes of so many people. We are thrilled to extend a piece of the show to the fans.”

Added Alana Visco, VP, fashion collaborations, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, “Justin Boot Co. is synonymous with Western culture, and the boots, like the series, represent modern Western life. Justin Boot is the perfect partner to bring Yellowstone to life in a truly authentic way for its large, loyal and devoted fans.”

The Dutton is a traditional cowboy boot with square toe and western heel, and features the J-Flex Flexible Comfort System insoles. The Ranchman is a 12-inch stirrup-friendly style, while the Bozeman is a 10-inch men’s roper.

For women, there’s the Ms. Dutton, a twist on the classic cowgirl style. There’s also the Unravelled, a 13-inch cowboy silhouette with scalloped top line. Both have a built-in comfort system.

The collection, available online includes five styles, three men’s and two women’s. Prices range from $205-$220.

