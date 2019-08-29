Happy Socks Creates Three Styles With Keith Haring’s Iconic Graphic Art

Fans of Keith Haring’s iconic graffiti art now have a fresh chance to wear his work on their feet.

A new, limited-edition collection of Happy Socks x Keith Haring socks is now available for sale. The collaboration features three styles, each with a different one of Haring’s designs on it. This marks the second time Happy Socks has collaborated on socks featuring the artist’s work.

Happy Socks x Keith Haring Dancing socks. CREDIT: Happy Socks

The socks are available to shop now on Happysocks.com, at the brand’s concept stores and in select retailers. Styles can be bought individually for $16 or in a bundle of three for $48. The set comes in a collectible designer box.

Happy Socks x Keith Haring All Over socks. CREDIT: Happy Socks

Known for painting the New York subways and streets with his colorful, graphic imagery, Haring was also interested in art as a social cause. He created more than 50 public works in cities around the world, many of them displayed in hospitals, charities and orphanages.

Haring was diagnosed with AIDS in 1988 and passed away two years later; after his initial diagnosis, he founded the Keith Haring Foundation, which still today provides funding and imagery to AIDS organizations and children’s programs.

Happy Socks x Keith Haring Heart socks. CREDIT: Happy Socks

Other brands have also used Haring’s designs for footwear and apparel. Earlier this year, Lacoste tapped his work for a collection; Toms, Alice + Olivia and Tommy Hilfiger have featured his work as well.

