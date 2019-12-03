These Retro-Inspired Looks From Florsheim are Inspired by ’30s Neon Signs

Turn on the bright this holiday season.

Legendary American men’s brand Florsheim is having a retro moment with today’s launch of the Fuel Reflect capsule collection, a series of looks reimagined with inspiration from the colorful ‘30s neon signs synonymous with Florsheim stores.

According to the company, which founder Milton Florsheim launched in Chicago in 1892, Florsheim stores were scattered across the U.S., turning the neon signs into a part of the retail landscape.

Styles include a trio of looks in bright hues and a duo of reflective styles that incorporate EVA midsoles for added cushioning and rebound responsiveness, and Flexsole technology rubber outsoles. The seven colorways include punchy yellow, illusion blue and adrenaline red; two iridescent shades in light and dark tones, and a version in a reflective material.

“We are truly excited to launch our Fuel Reflect collection this holiday season as it is a unique and unexpected collection from Florsheim,” said John Florsheim, president and COO of Weyco Group Inc., parent of Florsheim. “At Florsheim, we always strive to create something new and modern, but keeping our heritage and signature aesthetic in mind for our customers. With this new capsule, we stepped outside of an everyday color palette, and the materials we used were combined with our latest silhouette that utilizes the modern EVA sole for comfort and looks. We are still maintaining the Florsheim mark, but injecting a breath of fresh air in the collection to step into the future.”

The collection, retailing for $195, will be available on Zappos.com, select Florsheim stores and Florsheim.com.

