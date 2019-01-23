You Can Create a Personalized Pair of Luxe Sneakers From This Italian Designer Brand

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna is taking footwear customization to the max. As part of its Ermenegildo Zegna XXX fall ’19 runway show in Milan this week, it debuted “My Cesare,” its first fully personalized sneaker.

Featuring an innovative multi-material construction, the men’s sneaker can be customized with an array of Pantone colors for the logo, overlapping mesh-and-leather upper, leather detailing, and extra-light rubber sole. According to the company there are thousands of possible creations, with the sneaker retailing for $750.

“My Cesare” is the icon of the newest Ermenegildo XXX collection, targeting today’s millenials. Consumers interested in creating a personalized style can do so at select Zegna boutiques worldwide, in addition to Farfetch and WeChat. The shoe is delivered within six to eight weeks. However, for those who can’t wait to step into a pair of these luxe kicks, there are in-stock versions available in more limited color combinations.

Vic Mensa in My Cesare sneaker at runway show. CREDIT: Ermenegildo Zegna

To market the new style, Zegna has partnered with XXX storytellers around the world, including American music artist Topaz Jones, Latin-American singer A. Chal, and English poet/model Sonny Hall, who will share their personalized My Cesare moments. And, as part of its continued celebration of subcultures, Zegna has explored the stories of inspiring personalities and storytellers, learning how they each make their mark in the sneaker.

Want more?

These 3-D Custom Insoles From Dr. Scholl’s Offer a One-of-a-Kind Fit

This Western Boot Maker Has Made Custom Styles for Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts

NBA Star P.J. Tucker Wears Comme des Garçons-Inspired Custom Jordans on-Court