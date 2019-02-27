Dr. Martens Is Opening a Visitor’s Center at Its Home in the U.K.

British lifestyle brand Dr. Martens is readying to bring the story behind the iconic label to a wider audience. The company has announced plans to invest roughly $2.7 million in its Northampton site as part of plans to create a new visitor and heritage center highlighting its history and connection to its Northampton home.

The center, expected to open its doors in spring 2020, will bring people even closer to the brand, according to the company, enabling the public to experience the brand’s story and culture. The investment will also include an upgrade to the manufacturing facilities to nearly double production to up to 165,000 pairs a year.

A shoe being made in Dr. Martens Northampton factory. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

“This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to Northampton and to upholding Dr. Martens’ distinguished brand heritage,” said Kenny Wilson, CEO, Dr. Martens.”We are really proud of our history and our roots in Northampton. The city has played a huge role in the growth of our brand and we want people to be able to experience this. Today’s investment also highlights the success of our Made in England range and its continued popularity with our customers. We can’t wait to open our new visitor center and welcome Dr. Martens fans, both new and old, through our doors.”

The factory was founded in 1901 and represents the brand’s roots associated with rebellion, individuality and self-expression, in addition to product values aligned with durability and comfort.

The company expects the center to attract tourists as well as current Dr. Martens fans. It will include a factory tour, store carrying its iconic products handmade in Northampton and a display of memorabilia.

The investment marks Dr. Martens’ continued commitment to investing in its brand and heritage as a symbol of English shoemaking.

