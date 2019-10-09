This LA-Based Brand Designs Boots With Eco-Friendly Details and Old-School Craftsmanship

Sustainability, innovation and old-school craftsmanship come together from newly launched Davinci footwear. The L.A.-based brand, founded by former West Coast Shoe Company (WESCO) shoemakers Jaime Crespo and Eric Payne, and partner ​Curt Clemens, ​offers minimalist men’s and women’s boot silhouettes designed with an all-natural foot feel.

With comfort at its core, the shoes incorporate its KineticFLEX​TM​ Footbed technology — a stitched-down leather insole that forms to the foot, adding durability and a longer lifespan, according to Payne, who described it as “one of the oldest shoe-making techniques. We call this our 360degree stitch-down. Generally, insoles are second-thought add-ons, which get easily worn down.”

The handcrafted insoles are made from biodegradable leather and recyclable Cellfit, a shock-absorbing flexible foam. Other eco-friendly details include outsoles engineered with recycled coconut husk and rubber, and custom wax laces.

Production is done in Léon, Mexico, while design and fulfillment takes place at its 5,000 square feet headquarters north of downtown L.A. in the Lincoln Heights area. Prices range from $298-$327 on Davincifootwear.com.

Davinci footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy

Davinci footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy