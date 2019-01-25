Crocs’ New Grassy Shoes Look Like Chia Pets for Your Feet

Love them or hate them, Crocs has found a sweet spot among consumers for its signature clog.

Coming off a collaboration with Pleasures, a Los Angeles-based men’s controversial streetwear brand, it’s partnering with Chinatown Market, a streetwear and accessories label that pays homage to Canal Street, the center of New York’s city’s Chinatown neighborhood with a series of graphic T-shirts, hoodies and hats.

The single limited-edition unisex style features a green turf appliqué on the toe box and insole that evokes the serenity of a barefoot walk through the grass. It is available online for $60.

Crocs, once known for its offering of cool, comfort looks for the family, has continued to raise its brand profile through a range of projects with high-end designers including Balenciaga, which included a platform style in its spring ’18 offering for a record $850, to more down-to-earth looks by former brand ambassador Drew Barrymore, who did a Mommy-and-Me collection in spring ’18.

This year, the brand is following up its ambassador program with high-profilers including Zooey Deschanel and Natalie Dormer, as part of its ongoing “Come as You Are” campaign.

These diverse partnerships have given the brand access to a new audience that includes fashionistas and celebrities like Madonna, who missed a chance to snag a pair of clogs by Post Malone when it launched in November 2018.

