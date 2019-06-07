Cole Haan Released Its Most Lightweight Sneaker Yet

Cole Haan’s new version of the Zerøgrand shoe is the brand’s lightest sneaker yet.

The refined update features a more minimal, modern silhouette and is rendered in a variety of colors. It’s also built with proprietary cushion technology for ultimate comfort, and it features maximum airflow and support so you can wear it all day long. In addition, the compression-molded outsole helps absorb pavement impact and is equipped with a fully padded sock lining.

Other features include a one-piece tongueless upper and alternating lacing system that locks laces in place so you can slip it on and off seamlessly. The gender-neutral shoes are made to be versatile and can be worn for commuting, walking around town and leisure-filled days.

Cole Haan Generation Zerøgrand with Stitchlite men’s style. CREDIT: Cole Haan

Cole Haan Generation Zerøgrand with Stitchlite women’s style. CREDIT: Cole Han

“Generation Zerøgrand marks a pivotal moment in Cole Haan’s trajectory as a brand,” said David Maddocks, chief marketing officer and GM of business development in a statement. “We worked with young, urban professionals to identify the kind of shoe they want for everyday versatility and mobility as they go about their always-on lifestyles.

Cole Haan launched its first performance sneaker last January with the All-Day Trainer, a spin on its popular Zerøgrand collection of fashion-comfort looks. The shoes were wear-tested in a range of interval training workouts including weight lifting, box jumps and jumping rope.

The Generation Zerøgrand with Stitchlite sneaker retails for $120 and is available on ColeHaan.com.

Want More?

Cole Haan Launches Its First Performance Sneaker With Zerogrand Technology

Cole Haan Debuts Women’s Collection That Feels Like You’re Walking on Clouds

Stylists for Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross and Alison Brie Put Their Spin on Cole Haan Shoes for Fall