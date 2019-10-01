Michael B. Jordan x Coach Launch a Collection Inspired by Japanese Manga

Coach is today launching the Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection, a collaboration with the actor and producer, who’s also serving as the first global face of Coach menswear. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther,” is putting his stamp on the unisex collection of apparel, footwear and bags, in tandem with Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers.

Coach x Michael B. Jordan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

The venture is Jordan’s first foray into fashion design, with inspiration coming from his cultural influences and community, and his passion for Naruto, the Japanese manga series. Created in partnership with VIZ Media, the collection is influenced by Jordan’s partiality for functional fashion and graphic codes from Naruto.

To launch the line, Coach is releasing a campaign that includes a film conceived by Jordan and directed by Rachel Morrison, who collaborated with Jordan as the director of photography on “Black Panther.” It takes place in a neon-drenched Tokyo street, and moves between modern-day grit and magical realism.

Coach x Michael B. Jordan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach will celebrate the collection with pop-ups in Japan, Malaysia and the U.S., a dedicated Coach experience in the VIZ Media booth at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 3-6, and a range of limited-edition T-shirts. The sneaker retails for $295 and the hiker at $325. The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection is available online at Coach.com and in stores.

Coach x Michael B. Jordan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach