Here’s How Men Can Design Their Own Affordable Shoes Over FaceTime

For guys who thought you could afford a pair of custom shoes? Think again.

Men’s tailored clothing brand Alton Lane, which offers custom suits, shirts, and trousers, is adding footwear to the mix with today’s launch of a companion collection of customizable footwear.

The debut line of nine classic styles includes a chukka, Chelsea boot, derby, moccasin and tuxedo pump, allows men to take on the role of designer by selecting all components including leathers, soles, linings, and even laces. For enhanced comfort, all footwear incorporates a cushioned footbed. Delivery is about four weeks.

“There’s a huge trend in customization over the past five to 10 years,” said co-founder Alton Hunter, about the business model, said co-founder Colin Hunter, adding, “Even BMWs can be made the way you want them.”

The shoes are currently available in the company’s chain of 12 stores in cities including New York, Boston and Atlanta, followed by an online debut tomorrow. They’re produced in Spain and retail from $295-$345. In addition, is the launch of a line of customizable belts made in the U.S., and retailing from $95-$350 for exotics.

Tassel moc from Alton Lane custom footwear line. CREDIT: Alton Lane

According to Hunter, the shoe collection has been a year in the making, introduced due to consumer requests for a head-to-toe look. While the clothing line is made-to-measure based on measurements taken in-store with a 3D body scanning device, or done online with measurements taken by consumers, shoes will be available from stock sizes and determined by consumers familiar with their size. Or, said Hunter, customers can be fitted in-store.

For a more precise fit, all styles are available in three widths. And, noted Hunter, there’s no limit when it comes to shoe size, with mismatched pairs offered for those with different size feet. Even though shoes are created on an individual basis, they can be returned, taking the risk out of buying.

Since the shoe combinations are practically limitless, associates are available in-store and online to help make selections. “We can even do FaceTime where guys can show us what they already have in their shoe wardrobes,” said Hunter. Or, he added, they can text the company.

