Michael B. Jordan Heats Up Coach’s Spring Menswear Campaign

Michael B. Jordan is starting off the new year in style.

The hunky “Black Panther” star’s new spring ’19 menswear campaign for Coach was unveiled today. Jordan, who was tapped as a celebrity ambassador for the brand in September, proudly showed off one of the shots to his nearly 9 million Instagram followers, captioning the post, “So excited for my first campaign with Coach. Showing it to you guys before everyone else.”

Shot by photographer Craig McDean in a desert landscape outside of Los Angeles, the campaign depicts backstage scenes of a faded carnival. Perched atop a dust-covered vintage car, Jordan models the brand’s classic cool-guy looks including a blue leather moto jacket and a patchwork leather bomber color-blocked shearling jacket. He also poses with the season’s newest bag designs, among them the Signature Rivington Backpack, the Rivington Belt Bag and the Metropolitan Carryall.

Jordan — who is currently starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in the gritty boxing drama “Creed II,” the eighth installment of the “Rocky” film series — said he is proud to be the first male to front a Coach campaign. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of [creative director] Stuart [Vevers’] vision and creative process.”

Michael B. Jordan stars in Coach spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Vevers noted that Jordan’s support of Coach over the past several years made him a great fit for the campaign. “It felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level,” he said. In announcing the brand’s partnership with Jordan last year, Vevers described the 31-year-old actor as “cool and authentic,” adding that he “really embodies the Coach guy.”

Michael B. Jordan is the first celebrity to front Coach’s men’s label. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Menswear continues to be a major growth driver for Coach. When reporting its fourth-quarter earnings in August, CEO Josh Schulman revealed that the category, now valued at about $850 million, is on track to crack the billion-dollar mark within three years.

Jordan, who is riding on a career high following the unprecedented box-office success of “Black Panther,” will certainly help Coach drum up sales. He has a slew of major films in the pipeline, including a Bryan Stevenson biopic titled “Just Mercy” and a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” He is also rumored to be on the list of actors in consideration by producers to take on the iconic James Bond role.

Want more?

Michael B. Jordan Is Coach’s First Face of Menswear

The ‘Creed 2’ Trailer Is Out and There’s Plenty of Nike, Converse and Jordan In It

Coach & Kate Spade Power Tapestry as Stuart Weitzman Shoulders Production Challenge