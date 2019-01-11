Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shares a Photo of Her Swollen Feet — Here’s What She Can Do

Jessica Simpson likes to stay in touch with her fans. This time, the mom-to-be reached out on Instagram for advice on how to treat her swollen feet. While there are some common sense tips such as resting at intervals through the day and keeping feet elevated, FN reached out medical and footwear experts on advice for dealing with the discomfort she’s experiencing.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a website that promotes pregnancy wellness, during this period the body produces about 50 percent more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby, resulting in swelling called edema.

Dr. Joshua Moore, a podiatrist and surgeon at Temple University Foot & Ankle Institute, explained that while there are some lifestyle changes pregnant women can make to address swollen feet, the condition can’t be prevented. Here, he shares tips on how to lessen the swelling.

Change your diet

The most important action women can take is limiting their intake of sodium and caffeine since these can cause dehydration in the body, which results in the retention of water.

Be mindful of how you’re sitting and for how long

Next, don’t sit for long periods of time or keep legs crossed. “If legs are bent, it prevents fluid from pumping back up to the heart where it needs to go,” he said.

Take short walks

“It helps get the calf muscles moving and helps pump fluid back out of that area and back up to the heart,” Dr. Moore said.

Elevate your feet

If you’re lying down in bed or even seated, rest feet on a few pillows in order to elevate them just above the heart. This helps keep fluids moving back toward the heart for enhanced circulation to the rest of the body.

Slip on compression socks

Consider wearing light compression hosiery or socks that are designed to improve blood flow. “Jessica Simpson is likely active chasing her [children] around all the time,” said Dr. Moore. [These] socks prevent fluid from pooling.”

Switch to comfort shoes

To alleviate foot discomfort, it’s time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. According to Michael Schwartz, a certified pedorthist at Eneslow, a comfort shoe store in New York, have your feet measured throughout the course of your pregnancy by trained sales associates. Since both foot length and width may have increased due to swelling, it’s necessary to make adjustments. Look for shoes with plenty of adjustability like ones that are equipped with straps that close with Velcro or buckles, which allow them to be loosened as needed.

Laced shoes are another option, said Schwartz, since they can also be adjusted. “The sneaker revolution has made it much easier since they’re now in style,” he noted. And, uppers in neoprene allow for some much needed stretch. But if you are committed to wearing heels, Schwartz suggests keeping them at the 1.5-inch mark. “It’s the sweet spot,” he said. However, he recommends flats or a low wedge.

