Facebook Post of Blisters Allegedly Caused By Jelly Sandals Goes Viral

A Texas mother has claimed that a pair of jelly sandals her 2-year-old toddler wore all day caused horrific blisters.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Felicia Hillman shared several graphic images that showed the extent to which the blisters wounded her two-year-old toddler, Rosie. She took to the social networking platform late in the evening of April 12 — a few weeks after she said she purchased the pair of PVC shoes at a Walmart store.

(Warning: The following contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.)

According to Hillman, Rosie had worn the jelly sandals only one day before she arrived home from daycare with gruesome blisters on the pads of her toes. She was taken to an emergency room and spent other nights in urgent care facilities. (Hillman cited the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston.)

“After countless antibiotics and creams finally we have some relief,” she wrote. “My poor Rosie girl has been a trooper. From blisters to horrific skin peeling and bleeding… We have to see a plastic surgeon to make sure she won’t need skin grafts to make up for the skin she lost.”

Hillman’s original post is no longer available. It received nearly 50 comments and was shared more than 245,000 times, with one user named Monica Guthrie writing, “I heard about this last year and now it’s still happening! Chemicals from those shoes are ruining our babies [sic] feet!”

FN cannot independently confirm the claim about chemicals causing injury to children’s feet.

The plastic shoes peaked in popularity in the ’90s — a trend that has seen resurgence in recent years. Among the brands that offer the style are Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden and Melissa.

FN has reached out to Walmart for comment.

