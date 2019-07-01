How to Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show Without Leaving Your House

July 4th is almost here — meaning we have barbecues, patriotic decorations and, of course, fireworks to look forward to on Thursday.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will return for its 43rd year and has partnered with NBC to air a two-hour broadcast kicking off at 8 p.m. ET for viewers who can’t make it out to New York.

A couple takes in the 2016 Macy’s annual 4th of July Fireworks display held over the East River in Manhattan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For those who reside in the Big Apple and want to get close to the action, Macy’s has issued a viewing guide.

Fans can stream the show live on NBCNewYork.com, or via its mobile app by entering your cable provider information.

You can also tune into your local NBC station or using streaming services like Sling or DirecTV Now.

Derek Hough of “Dancing With the Stars” and Ciara will be hosting the Independence Day celebration, and viewers can expect performances by Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Brad Paisley and Maren Morris.

The actual display doesn’t start until 9:20 p.m. ET and is slated to be 25 minutes long. This year also marks the first time the fireworks will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge area since 2014.

Macy’s annual 4th of July Fireworks display in 2002. CREDIT: Shutterstock

