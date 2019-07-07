How to Watch 2019 ESPYs Red Carpet Livestream

The 2019 ESPYs, which are happening on July 10, will gather the top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the best moments. The show, presented by Capital One, will be hosted by comedian Tracy Morgan at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.

Prior to the actual award show there will be three hours of pre-show coverage live from L.A. The night will be kicked off with the ESPYs red carpet at 5 p.m. ET, which will be available to watch on ESPN2 and will then be carried over to ESPN from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The award ceremony itself will begin at 8p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC. If you can’t tune in on TV the ceremony can be streamed on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. The official ESPYs Twitter account will livestream the red carpet arrivals for free.

When you realize the ESPYS are less than a week away! pic.twitter.com/Dz9z6hiP2K — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 4, 2019

The red carpet will be giving us a glimpse at some of the best outfits from this year’s top athletes and celebrities.

Kevin Durant CREDIT: AP Photo/Ben Margot

Some of the nominees include Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson. Durant is nominated for Best NBA Player against Paul George, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The baller has a longstanding deal with Nike and recently released the show Nike KD12 “The ‘90s Kid,” which hit SNKRS app on May 3. The shoes retail for $150.

Zion Williamson CREDIT: Sean Rayford/AP/Shutterstock

Williamson is nominated for best College Athlete against Football player Kyler Murray and softball player Rachel Garcia. The player was No.1 Pick for the NBA draft and now is signed to the Pelicans, but is still yet to sign a shoe deal. There has been much speculation about Williamson’s deal.

