How to Live Stream the 2019 Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift (L) and SZA will both perform at Amazon's Prime Day Concert on July 10.

Amazon Music’s 2019 Prime Day Concert is scheduled to take place in NYC on July 10, a star-studded event headlined by Taylor Swift.

The concert will be hosted by “Glee” alum and award-winning actress Jane Lynch, and will also feature performances by SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G.

Taylor Swift in head-to-toe tie-dye with Stella McCartney sneakers. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime members will be able to live-stream the whole concert through their online video service starting at 9 p.m. ET. Following the event, Prime members can also watch the concert on-demand for a limited time.

SZA performing at Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach in April. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day shopping event kicks off July 15 and will run for 48 hours. Leading up to the day, members can expect exclusive deals and offers. If you don’t have a membership, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to join Prime and participate in the offerings.

