Shoe Designer Fabrizio Viti’s Debut Handbag Is a Small Tribute to Disco Queen Donna Summer

Designer Fabrizio Viti finds inspiration from the women around him — so much so it was a woman who influenced the launch of handbags. Thanks to CEO Gisela Dantas Niedzielski, the company will debut its first bag for fall ’19.

“I didn’t want to,” Viti told FN, on designing outside of shoes. “I wasn’t spending hours, I was just [doodling].” But after Niedzielski saw a sketch of the bag, she became obsessed. “She just couldn’t live without it,” he said.

Fabrizio Viti’s Donna bag offers an adjustable shoulder strap. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To make her happy, Viti found an Italian supplier, which is also the same factory where Givenchy and Chloe bags are manufactured. The prototype turned out to be a success, prompting the official launch.

Called the Donna Bag (named after his muse Donna Summer), Viti was inspired by the spring ’17 Daisy Cage Boot from his inaugural shoe collection.

Donna Summer performs at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 1979. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fabrizio Viti spring ’17.

Featuring a silk inner pouch, which is interchangeable, the bucket silhouette is enclosed by a leather cage design. For an edgier look, the bucket bag can also be worn sans lining.

The handbag is available in two sizes, retailing for $695 and $775, and is detailed with Viti’s signature daisy adornments.

“Honestly, it was once again for the girls around me,” said Viti, who is also Louis Vuitton’s shoe style director. He added that his eponymous shoe label is constantly motivated by iconic women, such as Summer, Sofia Copolla and Catherine Deneuve. “My shoes are for women.”

The Donna Bag features Fabrizio Viti’s trademark daisies. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Donna bag is available in lilac, green and black for preorder online and will deliver later this summer.

Want more?

Forget About Skyscraper Heels, Louis Vuitton’s Empowering Women With Flat Boots for Fall ’19

Manolo Blahnik & More Designers Sound Off on Their Campiest Shoes That Are Perfect for Met Gala 2019

Why Saks’ Handbag-Focused Redesign Is Also Good News for Shoe Brands