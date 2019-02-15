McDonald’s Mocks Balenciaga’s $740 Red Mules That Look Like French Fry Cartons

Balenciaga debuted a pair of square-toed mules that many fans compared to McDonald’s french fry cartons.

The bright red shoes from the luxury fashion brand’s fall ’18 collection went viral on social media in August, with a tweet that was shared over 50,000 times. Some users referred to them as the McBalenciagas or the McSlides. Now the fashion food chain is roasting the $740 slip-on style from the Demna Gvasalia-helmed label.

Just copped them new Balenciaga 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/g080XCejvS — ☄️Lil Quasar💫 (@BruuhConsta) August 20, 2018

In a photo posted to McDonald’s Sweden’s Instagram on Feb. 6, the fast-food giant takes aim at the red square-toed mules by showing someone sporting a pair of french fry cartons on their feet. The caption translates to: “If we get 103,042 likes, we release these for real.” The account added #Trendsetter. The photo currently has over 18,000 likes.

Balenciaga had a big year in 2018, with their fan-favorite Triple S landing the No. 1 spot on Lyst’s ranking of the hottest sneakers of the year. The brand is known for its out-there apparel and accessories. Last fall, Balenciaga debuted a high-tech shoe for its spring ’19 pre-collection featuring LED lights that come with a charger.

