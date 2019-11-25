Virgil Abloh Reveals His Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Collaboration on Instagram

After months of anticipation since its original leak, Virgil Abloh has officially revealed his upcoming Nike Dunk Low collaboration, rumored to be releasing next month.

The designer took to Instagram to share a closer look at the new Off-White x Nike Dunk Low collab in the “Pine Green” colorway, which is executed with a premium white leather upper accented with contrasting green overlays. Signature Off-White details are featured on the low-cut sneaker, such as the intricate orange lacing system on the midfoot and co-branding printed on the medial side. This pair is expected to be one of three styles dropping in December. The other two are a red and gray colorway and a yellow and navy version.

This pair previewed by Abloh bears a personal inscription on the midsole that reads “Air Williams,” as it’s expected to be gifted to skate legend Stevie Williams.

Nike has not yet unveiled the release information surrounding the Off-White x Nike Dunk collab, but the pairs are rumored to be dropping on Dec. 20 at select Nike stockists for a retail price of $170.

While this may be the last Off-White x Nike project releasing in 2019, there may be more in store for Abloh and the brand in the future after new leaks of a special Off-White x Air Jordan 5 sneaker surfaced last week.

