Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer Is Rumored to Release Next Month

By Victor Deng
Virgil Abloh Street style, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2018
Virgil Abloh
The Waffle Racer unveiled at the Off-White x Nike “Track and Field” Paris Fashion Week runway show last year now has a potential release date.

According to @US_11 on Twitter, fans will reportedly be able to get their hands on this trio of women’s exclusive Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers starting next month. First debuted back in 1973, the model was invented by Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman and famously gets its name as the use of a waffle iron was needed in the creation of the shoe.

Each pair is executed with a textile mesh on the uppers for ventilation boasting three vastly contrasting colorways. The first includes a light blue makeup that’s paired with lime green accents found on the Swoosh branding and on the distinctive lacing system seen across the entirety of the upper. Next up is a more toned-down color scheme with a white-based color scheme with beige and silver accents throughout. Rounding out the collection is a black iteration with pink hits decorating various elements of the shoe. Each pair features Off-White-inspired details including exposed foam on the tongue, an orange tab on the sides along with a pine green zip tie latched onto the laces.

According to the aforementioned Twitter account, the three Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers is expected to release Sept. 5 at select Nike stockists. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

