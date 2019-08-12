Take a Closer Look at Virgil Abloh’s Next Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Collaboration

Virgil Abloh reportedly has a new collaboration with Nike that’s set to include a trio of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows, which is rumored to arrive in October. And thanks to Instagram user @Hanzuying, here’s a first look at one of three colorways.

The designer’s latest creation with Nike is a remixed version of the classic Dunk Low model that features a premium white leather-based upper with bold pine green overlays on the mudguard, eye stays, heel counter and side Swoosh branding. This pair’s standout feature is the intricate bright orange wiring system that wraps around the entirety of the upper. Signature Off-White details include an orange tab on the heel and raw edge design on the tongue.

According to @Hanzuying, this release will be fairly limited, with only 55,000 pairs expected to be available alongside two unseen “University Red” and “University Gold” makeups. They’re rumored to hit select Nike stockists for a retail price of $170.

