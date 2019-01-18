Virgil Abloh Reveals an Unreleased Pair of Off-White x Bape Bapesta at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2019 Show

Yesterday, designer Virgil Abloh presented the fall ’19 collection for Louis Vuitton as the brand’s men’s artistic director during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which featured a lineup of models that included rappers Playboi Carti and Offset. While most of the eyes in attendance were glued to the upcoming collection, perhaps, for sneakerheads, the most interesting aspect of the Michael Jackson-themed show was at the end, when Abloh walked out at its close.

Spotted on his feet was a pair of never-before-seen Bape Bapestas boasting a premium black croc upper paired with the brand’s classic star stripe on the sides. Similar to Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 releases, “Shoelaces” is printed on the laces. Thanks to @supreme_leaks_news on Instagram, a mock-up for the unreleased colorway is seen below.

This color combination should come as no surprise to fans of Abloh, as the designer mentioned on Instagram last month that he is “visually obsessed with the combination of black sneaker/white swoosh white laces. Hence every edition of the last ever ’10’ came as such,” hinting at the end of Off-White’s “The Ten” collection with Nike. Additional details include Off-White’s signature branding seen on the medial side of the sneakers.

While any news regarding the release of Off-White x Bapesta is purely speculation at this point, Off-White fans can look forward to Abloh’s “Track and Field” collection with Nike that made its debut during last year’s Off-White runway show during Paris Fashion Week. It’s slated to drop sometime in 2019.

Want more?

Virgil Abloh Reimagines Michael Jackson’s Penny Loafers With New Shoes

Virgil Abloh Surprises With Fringed Boots, Hiker Sneakers & No Nike Collabs at Off-White Fall 2019 Show

Virgil Abloh Signals the End of His Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection