Is This Virgil Abloh’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration?

Since Virgil Abloh began his ongoing partnership with Jordan Brand and Nike in 2017, the designer has released a bevy of colorways featuring a remixed version of the classic Air Jordan 1. While Abloh has yet to drop another collaboration featuring a different Air Jordan model, that may be coming to an end after leaked images of a potential Off-White x Air Jordan 5 surfaced.

An early look provided by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram is what appears to be a collaborative Air Jordan 5. The style has replaced the traditional leather build on the upper with a black mesh material including two see-through panels at the ankle collar and on the netting mid-foot. Details generally found on the silhouette are once again featured on this new version, including a reflective tongue and “23” branding emblazoned on the heel counter; Abloh’s signature ‘Shoelaces’ branding is printed near the aglets.

Jordan Brand has not yet provided official release information, but rumors are swirling that the pair will make its debut at the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 14–16, in Chicago, Abloh’s the hometown.

