Vans Teases a Collaboration With Disney’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Film

Vans has teased an upcoming sneaker collaboration with Disney for Tim Burton’s cult-classic film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” for its latest drop.

First previewed on the California-based skate brand’s Instagram account is a motion graphic that features co-branding at the center of the post. Although not much release information is available from the brand, leaks provided by @disneynews55 show that the soon-to-be-released collection will include four skate classic shoes: the Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old Skool, and Slip-On. Each model will draw inspiration from the fan-favorite characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogi Boogie and the cute pet ghost dog, Zero.

Fans who are interested in purchasing the limited-edition Vans x Disney”The Nightmare Before Christmas” collab can sign up on Vans’ website to get notified when the sneakers are available online and at select Vans stores. Despite release details not revealed, speculation on social media has the collection arriving in time for Halloween next month.

