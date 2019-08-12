An Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro Collection Is Releasing on ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

In celebration of “Kobe Bryant Day,” which commemorates the NBA career of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and retailer Undefeated is teaming up with Nike to drop a special collection of Zoom Kobe 4 Protro sneakers.

According to the Undefeated co-owner and CEO Eric Peng Cheng on Instagram, the highly anticipated sneakers — which will drop in four colorways — will release Aug. 24. Although not confirmed by Nike or Undefeated, internet chatter is saying the four colorways are representative of the teams of active stars wearing Bryant’s shoes: DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who wore the franchise before getting his own signature sneaker.

Each pair is executed with a shiny patent leather upper with both of Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, on the heels. Undefeated’s branding is printed underneath.

The Undefeated x Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro pack will release in limited quantities at Undefeated locations and at select Nike Basketball retailers.

In related Nike basketball news, the brand is also releasing a new performance-driven Nike Kobe AD NXT for “Kobe Bryant Day” that features a mixture of its latest technologies including FastFit, QuadFit and React.

