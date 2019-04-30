A Patriotic Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost May be Releasing Soon

The lateral side of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost.

Fresh off its capsule with Missoni, Adidas will extend its collaborative efforts by teaming up with Los Angeles-based streetwear and footwear brand Undefeated next to drop a U.S.A-themed iteration of the popular Ultra Boost running sneaker.

The latest offering is outfitted in a clean white shade on the fan favorite 1.0 Primeknit design that’s equipped with perforations for breathability seen underneath the translucent lacing cage on the sides. The shoe’s standout feature is seen with Undefeated’s iconic Five Strike logo largely printed in red on the midfoot while blue accents are found on the tongue along with an American flag detail embroidered on the heel tab. Capping off the look is a white Boost cushioned midsole and a reinforced Continental outsole.

The front view of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

The sole of the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost. CREDIT: Adidas

While official release information has yet to be announced, fans can expect the Undefeated x Adidas Ultra Boost to arrive on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers soon. Last year, Undefeated partnered with Adidas to drop a special collection featuring the Ultra Boost at the forefront.

In other related news, here’s how you can purchase Pharrell Williams’ forthcoming BBC x Adidas NMD Hu sneaker dropping this Friday.

