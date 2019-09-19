Ugg and Lifestyle Brand Stampd Collaborate on Heritage Styles With California-Cool Twists

Ugg and Stampd have announced their upcoming partnership, a product collaboration launching in March. The partnership is kicking off today with a marketing campaign on social media featuring Chris Stamp. The upcoming collaboration will include footwear, apparel and home items.

The Ugg x Stampd campaign series showcases Stamp in Ugg heritage styles and his day-to-day life, including at his studio and on the beaches of California. Images will live across Ugg channels as part of its September celebration of the brand’s Neumel franchise. The Neumel Nation capsule is comprised of the brand’s best-selling men’s Neumel chukka as well as adapted versions such as the Harkland boot with a modern twist.

According to Ugg, when it comes to design, both brands believe there’s simplicity in beauty, bringing to light the underlying surf-sport influences from Stampd’s lifestyle foundation.

“Having the opportunity to work with Ugg, incorporating my design aesthetic on what I foresee as the future of Ugg silhouettes has been an exciting process,” said Stamp. “I grew up wearing Ugg and always remember the feeling of putting on a new pair, and the product we’re creating will tell that story.”

This is not the first time Ugg has partnered with a lifestyle brand. Last April Bape, the popular Tokyo-based label, collaborated with Ugg, and featured Lil Wayne in the campaign. And, this month, it launched a collaboration with fashion label Eckhaus Latta that featured clogs and mules. According to Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, designers for the brand, “We love the fact that Ugg products embody an easygoing lifestyle and have crossed from being a more casual product to being iconic in a fashion sense.”

